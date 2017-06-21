Anthem pulls out of ACA marketplace in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is reducing offerings in the Affordable Care Act marketplace in 2018.

The company said offerings will be limited to off-exchange plans in Benton, Jasper, Newton, Warren and White Counties.

The company cited the “volatile” individual market, which makes “planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating market as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage.”

The company said the decision won’t affect the majority of Blue Cross and Blue Shield members in Indiana or the members that have “employer-provided insurance, those with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid or those enrolled in ‘grandfathered’ plans(plans purchased before March 2010).”