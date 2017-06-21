Body found on northeast side ID’d as missing woman Angela Barlow

Update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County coroner’s office has identified the body found Tuesday on the northeast side as 23-year-old Angela Barlow.

“The cause and manner of death are pending at this time,” said a statement Wednesday from chief deputy coroner Alfarena T. Ballew. “I will not have the cause and manner of death until after further analysis in about 6 to 8 weeks.”

Barlow has been missing woman since October.

Aaron Hamer, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said Tuesday the body was found in some brush in a residential area in the 5300 block of East 43rd Street. IMPD sources said a tip was called in that Barlow’s body may be in the brush at this location.

“We’re not sure who called it in,” Hamer said.