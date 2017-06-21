Britax recalls 207,000 child car seats

(WEHT/WTVW) — If you’re a parent with a Britax B-Safe child car seat, you may need to check if your model is impacted by a safety recall.

Britax is recalling around 207,000 safety seats.

According to Britax, the affected child safety seat have a center tab on the chest clip marked “ABS” that may break. Britax will provide a replacement clip marked “PC” free of charge. The recall started Wednesday.

Owners of the car seats can contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or can contact them online by clicking here.