Counterfeit items seized in 7 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Excise Police officers have seized 2,262 items of counterfeit merchandise from 11 businesses in Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Union counties.

Items seized Tuesday included hats, sunglasses, shirts and purses. All items were imitations of the name brands including MLB, NFL, NCAA, Ray Ban, Under Armor, Michael Kors, Gucci and Monster, said a news release from the excise police.

Each business location possesses a valid alcohol permit and tobacco sales certificate, the release said. They were cited administratively on the preliminary charge of public nuisance. Reports will be submitted to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s prosecutor for review.

These alcohol and tobacco permit premises were cited, the release said:

The Moores Hill Food Mart, 13891 State Road 350, Moores Hill.

New Point Food Mart, 1810 S. 850 East, New Point.

Batesville Food Mart, 1340 E. State Road 46, Batesville.

Batesville Shell, 1029 State Road 229, Batesville.

Indiana Trail BP, 7474 E. State Road 350, Milan.

Rising Sun BP, 632 N. High St., Rising Sun.

Brookville Food Mart, 1010 Main St., Brookville.

Dillsboro BP, 15313 U.S. 50, Suite A, Dillsboro.

Rainbow Food Mart, 5987 S. State Road 101, Liberty.

Delaware BP, 4900 N. State Road 129, Osgood.

North Vernon Mini Mart, 895 S. State St., North Vernon.