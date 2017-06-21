Couple arrested after stealing property worth thousands, dealing meth

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were placed under arrest after drugs and thousands of dollars in stolen property were discovered at a residence Monday.

It happened at around 3 p.m. at a residence in the 1900 block of Keller Avenue when officials arrived to search for a wanted person.

A search warrant was later granted to search the residence. Officials were soon able to confiscate two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Victims of the theft were soon contacted to come and retrieve their possessions. It was later discovered some of the items were stolen from major retailers and businesses in the area.

44-year old Jason Warren and his 44-year-old girlfriend Rhonda Oliphant face numerous drug and theft charges

The investigation remains ongoing.