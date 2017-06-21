Firefighter Tim’s 2-day split workout

Ready for a new summer workout? Firefighter Tim shows us the “Summer Swap,” an upper and lower body dumbbell workout, split into two days!

Upper Body and Core – Day 1

20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:

o Dumbbell overhead press

o Bent over row

o Triceps extensions

o Dumbbell curls

o Lateral raises

Move to push up position and do 20 push ups

Then hold plank for 35 seconds

Rest for 60 seconds

Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds

Swap!

Lower Body and Core – Day 2

20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:

o Dumbbell goblet squat

o Stiff-legged dumbbell dead lifts

o Dumbbell side lunge

o Single arm dumbbell swing – 10 each side

Lay on back and hold legs in leg raise for 20 seconds

Rest 60 seconds

Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds.

