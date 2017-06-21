Firefighter Tim’s 2-day split workout

Ready for a new summer workout? Firefighter Tim shows us the “Summer Swap,” an upper and lower body dumbbell workout, split into two days!
Upper Body and Core – Day 1
- 20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:
o Dumbbell overhead press
o Bent over row
o Triceps extensions
o Dumbbell curls
o Lateral raises
- Move to push up position and do 20 push ups
- Then hold plank for 35 seconds
- Rest for 60 seconds
- Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds
Swap!
Lower Body and Core – Day 2
- 20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:
o Dumbbell goblet squat
o Stiff-legged dumbbell dead lifts
o Dumbbell side lunge
o Single arm dumbbell swing – 10 each side
- Lay on back and hold legs in leg raise for 20 seconds
- Rest 60 seconds
- Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds.
Be sure and follow Tim on Twitter: @firemantimcfd