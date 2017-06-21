Firefighter Tim’s 2-day split workout

Ready for a new summer workout? Firefighter Tim shows us the “Summer Swap,” an upper and lower body dumbbell workout, split into two days!

Upper Body and Core – Day 1

  • 20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:

o   Dumbbell overhead press

o   Bent over row

o   Triceps extensions

o   Dumbbell curls

o   Lateral raises

  • Move to push up position and do 20 push ups
  • Then hold plank for 35 seconds
  • Rest for 60 seconds
  • Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds

Swap!

Lower Body and Core – Day 2

  • 20 reps of each exercise in succession without stopping:

o   Dumbbell goblet squat

o   Stiff-legged dumbbell dead lifts

o   Dumbbell side lunge

o   Single arm dumbbell swing – 10 each side

  • Lay on back and hold legs in leg raise for 20 seconds
  • Rest 60 seconds
  • Repeat 4 times for 4 rounds.

Be sure and follow Tim on Twitter: @firemantimcfd

