Fishers city officials unveil new art exhibit

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re heading west on 116th street in Fishers you may notice something different about the skyline.

That’s the new home for an art exhibit called “Star Spangled Summer.”

City officials unveiled the art project Wednesday. The art was submitted by local artist Kyle Ragsdale. The idea is to welcome residents and visitors traveling westbound on 116th Street into the Nickel Plate District of downtown Fishers.

The district has seen some recent growth with art spreading through the city. The artist says it’s a mural that celebrates Fishers in glorious summer with so many fun things to do.

Mayor Scott Fadness says there is a stark contrast between both sides of I-69.

“On both sides of the interstate you’re going to get a different feel on the other side you’re going to have a modern urban slash suburban feel and then on this side you have this walkable downtown feel,” said Fadness. “So what I love about the city of Fishers is you can get a little bit of everything and that’s very unique for our city.”

On the banners you’ll see picnics, pool parties, romantic dinners, nights on the town and golf outings.

Another recent project a display of brains throughout the city shows that art is becoming a bigger part of Fishers.