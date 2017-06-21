FoxTrax performs on Indy Style before their show at the Hi Fi

They’re playing at The HI-FI tonight at 9 p.m., but we’re getting a sneak peek of their sound today on Indy Style. Meet FOXTRAX!

On tour currently as opener for the musician Barns Courtney Their debut EP, The Cabin is out now and is a collection of emotive lyrics, intricate instrumentals and pop-anthem style choruses allowed FOXTRAX to show their effortlessly and effectively weave between genres. Following the release of the EP, their song “Underwater” was an Alternative Spotlight track at iTunes/Apple Music and featured on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel. They were added on as the New Music Favorites with Ticketmaster and have over 100,000 spins on all streaming platforms.

Long Island natives Ben Schneid (Vocals, Guitar), Jon Stenz (Drums), and Jared Stenz (Bass) began making their own brand of indie rock together in early 2015 after they each graduated from college. Deciding that their time might be better-spent playing music than finding a standard profession, they holed themselves up in a cabin in the woods of North Carolina for six weeks. During their hiatus from the hustle and bustle of New York, the band wrote a handful of demos that would eventually become “The Cabin EP.” They also settled on the band name, FOXTRAX, after realizing that the fox tracks left in the snow outside their cabin represented their own unpredictable and meandering path into music.

By the end of 2015, FOXTRAX relocated to Los Angeles where they began honing their live show. After a brief few months, Producer/Engineer, Ben Roulston (Florence and the Machine, Wolf Alice), heard “The Cabin” demos and decided he could bring them to a new level. Roulston added production and a fresh mix to the EP and Brian Lucey (Arctic Monkeys, Cage the Elephant, Black Keys) jumped on board to master the tracks.

“The Cabin EP” was greeted with a warm receptive from both critics and fans, leading to a sold out release show at Mercury Lounge in New York. FOXTRAX has been named ‘One’s to Watch’ by Live Nation. Their infectiously catchy debut single ‘Underwater’ is an Alternative “Spotlight” track at iTunes/Apple Music and was featured throughout July on SiriusXM’s Alt. Nation channel ‘Advanced Placement’.

FOXTRAX are set to open up for Barns Courtney on several west coast dates beginning in September.

http://www.foxtraxband.com

https://www.facebook.com/FOXTRAXband/

https://twitter.com/FoxtraxBand

https://www.instagram.com/foxtraxband/