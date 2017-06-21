Gas prices lowest in 12 years at start of summer

(WISH) — The recent drop in the cost of oil has been a happy surprise for drivers, who are enjoying the cheapest gas prices at the start of the summer in 12 years.

The average price nationally for a gallon of regular is now $2.28, down 10 cents since the start of the month.

AAA says gas prices have been falling every day since June 2.

Tom Kloza with the Oil Price Information Service says for the first time this century, prices at the pump could be cheaper over the July 4 holiday weekend than during the previous Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price here in Indianapolis is $2.25 a gallon; the lowest price, $1.79.