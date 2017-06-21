Indiana health officials launch site with birth, death data

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are announcing the launch of a website that makes it easier to search for statewide birth and death data.

Health Commissioner Jerome M. Adams says making the information available could help local officials and health departments reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday that county- and state-level information for the years 2011 through 2015 is available.

The data includes live birth counts, fertility rates, birth outcomes and causes of death by county of residence, age group, gender, and race and ethnicity.

The portal also includes infant mortality information for children who died before their first birthday by county of residence and race and ethnicity.