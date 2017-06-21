Man dies after found with gunshot wounds on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died with multiple gunshot wounds around noon Wednesday on the west side.

Several neighbors told Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives about hearing gunshots and seeing a male hoping a fence around 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Hollow Run Drive.

Four hours later, police found a 31-year-old man in a vehicle in the residential area with apartment homes. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man’s identity was not immediately available from the Marion County coroner’s office.

Detectives planned to canvass the area in the coming days to gain additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead homicide detective in the case at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or report tips on the P3tips mobile app or at CrimeTips.com.