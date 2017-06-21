Police seek missing Carmel man believed to be danger

A Silver Alert was isused June 21, 2017, for William "Bill" Steele. (Provided Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the disappearance of a 63-year-old man. He is believed to be in danger, authorities said.

William “Bill” Steele is described as 6-feet-5 and 260 pounds with gray, balding hair and blue eyes. Steele was last seen at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts, and dark colored boat shoes.  He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

William “Bill” Steele, who was missing June 21, 2017, was believed to be driving a Gold 2009 Lexus with Indiana plate ULJ795. (Provided Photo)

He is believed to be driving a gold 2009 Lexus with Indiana plate ULJ 795.

If you have any information on Bill Steele, contact Carmel police at 317-773-1282 or call 911.

