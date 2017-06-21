Police seek missing Carmel man believed to be danger

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the disappearance of a 63-year-old man. He is believed to be in danger, authorities said.

William “Bill” Steele is described as 6-feet-5 and 260 pounds with gray, balding hair and blue eyes. Steele was last seen at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts, and dark colored boat shoes. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

He is believed to be driving a gold 2009 Lexus with Indiana plate ULJ 795.

If you have any information on Bill Steele, contact Carmel police at 317-773-1282 or call 911.