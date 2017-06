NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A section of State Road 32 in Noblesville is currently shut down due to a crash.

The Noblesville Police Department said SR 32 between Hazel Dell and Hague Road is shut down. The department made the announcement in a Facebook post at 4:30 p.m.

In the post, NPD said that it was anticipated that the road would be shut down for 30 to 60 minutes.

NPD said the crash involved minor injuries to three people.

Police are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.