What’s new on Netflix in July

(WISH) — Netflix has announced what shows and movies to expect on the service in July.

Some of the titles debuting include Titanic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The complete list of titles coming and going is below.

Coming to Netflix in July

July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania: Season 1

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4

Luna Petunia: Season 2

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends From College: Season 1

To the Bone

Chasing Coral

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Ozark: Season 1

Last Chance U: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 1

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5

July 31

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD

Leaving Netflix in July

July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters