1 dead, 1 hurt in workplace accident at family business

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway after some type of workplace accident at Manley Meats Inc. near Monroe Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the business around 3:35 p.m. Two people were found unresponsive, according to Adams County Coroner Leslie Cook.

Cook said two people were working on a sewer pit when one or both of the individuals became unresponsive.

One person died and another was airlifted to a hospital. Cook did not release a condition of the second person.

Investigators have not released the names of the two people involved in the accident.

Manley Meats posted on its Facebook Page Wednesday evening it would be closed Thursday, “due to a family tragedy.” It did not offer any additional details. More than 400 people commented on the post offering condolences, thoughts, and prayers.

The family-owned business started in 1962 by Glen and Alice Manley, according to the company’s website. Several family members have helped with the business through the decades. It is currently owned by Marilyn Geyer, Roger Manley, Ron Manley, and Steve Manley.

Manley Meats offers catering, butchering, canning, and retail operations at its location on South 400 East.