29-year-old woman who died in Shelby County crash identified

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old Shelbyville woman died in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Haley Wells was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, said a news release from Maj. Louie Koch, a sheriff’s department chief deputy.

Authorities received the report of a crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday at State Road 44 and Marietta Road, a rural intersection about 2 miles east of Shelbyville.

Here’s what investigators found:

A white Chevrolet truck driven by Richard Bennett Jr., 51, of Franklin, was traveling east and went across the centerline and struck a dump truck driven by Timothy Reed, 47, of Hope. After striking the dump truck, Bennett’s truck sideswiped a black Chevrolet truck driven by Samantha Morrison, 34, of Franklin.

After striking the black truck, Bennett’s vehicle sideswiped a silver Dodge van driven by Kathy Borowitz, 53, Shelbyville. Then Bennett’s vehicle had a head-on collision with a blue Chevrolet van driven by Wells.

All of the drivers received medical treatment at the scene and later at IU Health Methodist Hospital.