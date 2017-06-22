8 things to do in Indy this weekend: June 23-25

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here’s a couple of options.

Fall Creek Place Summer Block Party

As we work our way into the first 2017 summer weekend, what better way to start it than a neighborhood block party! The Fall Creek Business Collective and Indy’s own Tamika Catchings will be hosting a community festival including food, games, fun and brews this Friday from 5-9 p.m. at 22nd Street and Talbott Street (between Shoefly Public House and Tea’s Me Café Indy).

Birthday Bash and Sun King 8th Anniversary Party

We’ve got two big anniversary bashes this weekend that will get the Circle City summer off to a rocking start. Head to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday for the #ZPLBirthdayBash featuring Flo Rida, Fifth Harmony, Niall Horan and others for just $25!

If you’re already busy Friday, Saturday will mark the the eighth anniversary for the second-largest beer brewing company in Indiana. Sun King will host their party at the downtown brewery, 135. N College Ave. with performances from Parker Millsap, Nikki Lane, Tyler Childers and DJ Helicon. The event is $15-20 and doors open at 5 p.m.

Charity Events

We’ve got another busy weekend on the way when it comes to charitable events.

The 6th “A Tasteful Affair” will take place in Carmel at the Ritz Carles, benefitting the Lupus Foundation of America. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Golden Dandelion Gala (same time, Lucas Estate – Carmel) benefits the Little Wish Foundation which grants children with cancer small wishes. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

The 24 Foundation at Butler (formerly 24 Hours of Booty) will host their 6th charity event this Friday beginning at 7 p.m. The 24-hour walking and cycling event benefits five different organizations.

The Indiana Parkinson Foundation Gala at the State Fairgrounds is this Saturday between 6:30 and 10 p.m. This year’s Canine Catwalk, “an evening of style and elegance for furry friends,” aims to raise awareness and funding to support its mission.

29th Annual Fishers Freedom Festival & Red, White and Brew

What better way to kick off the summer season than with fireworks! Here are two events that have a show this weekend.

A short ride up I-69 to Fishers this Saturday and Sunday will lead you to the 29th Fishers Freedom Festival featuring a 5k, food drive, entertainment for all ages, a beer and wine garden and several musical acts. Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. Saturday with hot air balloons and fireworks to wrap things up Sunday.

You can also catch a free fireworks show at Four Day Ray’s Red, White and Brew early 4th of July celebration between 6:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday!

#IndyMega Adoption Event

The Petco Foundation is hosting the Indianapolis Mega Adoption Event this Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds between 12-6 p.m. There will be over 1000 dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and sizes that are available for adoption. All animals are already fixed and micro-chipped with adoption fees at an affordable $30. Parking is an additional $5.

Church Festivals

At least three local parishes in town are hosting their festivals this weekend including St. Jude and Christ the King Parishes and Summer Fest at Ben Davis Christian Church.

The Indy Ultimate

Tired of your typical 5k races and runs? Lover of all things Indianapolis? This is the run for you! The Indy Ultimate is an urban adventure race featuring challenges and activities on a 7-mile downtown course through iconic sports, military and cultural venues. Kick a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium, get into the arts on the Canal Walk and through an obstacle course at American Legion Mall. The race begins Saturday at 8 a.m. #ConquerIndy

Indian Market and Festival at the Eiteljorg Museum

The 25th Annual Indian Market and Festival will take place both Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Native American art, history and cultures.