A preview at upcoming Indy performances

If you’re looking for a great night out with entertainment, Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has you covered! Here’s the what’s coming to Indy stages:
“The Golem of Havana”
Phoenix Theatre
June 23 – July 16
“Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azakban”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
June 23 & 24
Wendy Reed & Friends
Chatterbox Jazz Club
June 25
“One of These Nights – A Tribute to the Eagles
Symphony on the Prairie
June 23
“Feeling Groovy – Remembering Summer of Love”
Symphony on the Prairie
June 24
“The Great Bike Race”
Theatre on the Square
Through June 24
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
For a copy of “Calder The Musical,” go to https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.