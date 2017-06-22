A preview at upcoming Indy performances

If you’re looking for a great night out with entertainment, Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez has you covered! Here’s the what’s coming to Indy stages:

“The Golem of Havana”

Phoenix Theatre

June 23 – July 16

phoenixtheatre.org

“Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azakban”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

June 23 & 24

indianapolissymphony.org

Wendy Reed & Friends

Chatterbox Jazz Club

June 25

chatterboxjazz.com

“One of These Nights – A Tribute to the Eagles

Symphony on the Prairie

June 23

indianapolissymphony.org

“Feeling Groovy – Remembering Summer of Love”

Symphony on the Prairie

indianapolissymphony.org

June 24

“The Great Bike Race”

Theatre on the Square

Through June 24

tots.org

