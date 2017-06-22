Armed robbery ends with stolen vehicle pursuit, suspect tazed

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital, along with two other people, after a police pursuit that ended in a crash.

Greenwood police say Thursday around 7:30 p.m., a male walked into the Greenwood Discount Tobacco, near U.S. 31 and Fry Road, with a gun and demanded cash and tobacco merchandise.

According to police, he then pistol-whipped the store clerk, proceeding to demand car keys from a customer inside the store, carjacking the person’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect then left in the stolen van with the cash and merchandise, heading westbound on Fry Road. That’s when police say the suspect got lost in the neighborhood.

When he was spotted again, officers began a pursuit, during which the suspect crashed into a pole and almost hit a house, finally hitting a ditch and flattening a tire.

He then drove out of the neighborhood and ended up back where he’d started on Fry Road, where he crashed into a truck at the intersection.

Police say the suspect got out of the stolen van and climbed onto its roof. Police could see he no longer had his gun and used a Taser on him.

According to police, the suspect fell to the ground and was apprehended.

The suspect, the driver of the truck and the store clerk were all taken to the hospital for injuries.

No word yet on the suspect’s identity or the condition of those involved.