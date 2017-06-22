Do This, Not That: How to Get Ready for a Showing

Preparing your house for a showing is hard work, but it’s good to remember you’re not on your own. Having a checklist and a trusted REALTOR® to turn to for advice can make your life easier and stress-free. Donna Kreps, President of Residential Real Estate Services, shares some “Do’s and Don’ts” from F.C. Tucker agents whose home showings have made properties practically fly off the market:

Do listen to your agent’s advice

I can’t emphasize enough the importance of listening to your agent’s advice when preparing your home for a showing. It’s a phrase you may hear often, but “we do this all the time!” Your agent will provide you with a checklist of the do’s and don’ts of preparing for a house showing. Follow it.

Do plan to be away from home during the showing

A buyer should be able to visualize your home as their own, and it helps if you are not in it. Buyers will feel less rushed and more willing to ask frank questions of the real estate agent if you are not there. Remember that your goal is to sell your home, and you want to create the optimal conditions to accomplish that quickly.

Do present a pet-free environment

Even the most ardent pet lovers won’t appreciate the presence of your pets or any signs that pets are living in your home. Make arrangements for your pets to be off-site during a showing, and stow litter boxes, food and water bowls, and any pet toys out of sight. Clean hair and dander off any surfaces where your pets frequently sit, and use a neutral air freshener whether or not you can smell anything. Remember, you may have turned nose-blind to pet smells in your home.

