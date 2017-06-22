Free admission for Indy Urban Flea

Indy Urban Flea’s June Pop-Up Event is at Hotel Broad Ripple this Sunday, June 25th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is FREE! Lisa Ripley introduces us to Will Locker, Manager of Hotel Broad Ripple, and shares a special, summer-themed cocktail.
- 6520 Westfield Blvd 46220
- Beer and wine will be available for purchase and a freshly made Sangria
- Live music by Scott Gould from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Parking available at Howald Heating and Air Conditioning
- Restaurant partners: BRICS, Public Greens, Broad Ripple Brew Pub, Monon Food Company, Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe
- Patachou Foundation is the non-profit partner, and the first 20 people to bring a donation will win a duck for the Broad Ripple Duck Race which runs the same day from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
To learn more, visit:
- Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/indyurbanflea
- Website: indyurbanflea.com