Heavy rain, flooding likely before sunshine returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen a stretch of nice, dry weather with just a few isolated storms the past few days. That’s going to change as we close out the work week.

We’ll stay mostly dry Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy are pushing northward Thursday evening.

That moisture will head into the Ohio Valley by daybreak Friday and bring a chance for storms as you head out the door.

Unfortunately, a cold front is also crashing in from the northwest. Cooler air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air, so this approaching mass of cooler air will essentially wring out the atmosphere like a wet sponge, leading to heavy rainfall in central and southern Indiana.

A flash flood watch is in place for much of the state until late Friday evening.

While we’ll see a chance for a few strong storms Thursday night and early Friday, the main issue will be flooding as some areas could pick up several inches of rainfall. If you come across high water on your commute, “turn around, don’t drown!”

We’ll hold on to rain showers and thunderstorms through early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks great. We’ll see cooler, drier air both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

The sunny streak will stretch into next week with just a stray shower or summer-like storm through the afternoons. Highs will dip into the mid-70s by Tuesday before we rebound briefly through the end of the week. Most of the work week will be below average! Enjoy!

Our next best chance for showers and storms will move in a week from now with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.