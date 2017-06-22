Hogs for Hounds looks to raise funds for animal welfare groups

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A family-friendly event in Plainfield is looking to raise money for a pair of animal welfare groups.

Hogs for Hounds is set for July 8 and will raise money for Helping Pawz and the Hendricks County Animal Shelter.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Plainfield Eagles Aerie #3207 Shelter House at 5556 E. U.S. 40 in Plainfield. Ride registration starts at 9 a.m. and bikes leave at 10:30 a.m.

The cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple, $8 for children 6-17 and children under the age of five are free.

More information on the event can be found here.