Illinois man who moved from Indiana faces voting violations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man who lives just across the Indiana border in Illinois is facing two felony charges of voting outside his precinct, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

Jerome D. Kesler, of Paris, Illinois, moved from Vigo County, Indiana, in 2010. But Detective Tony Guinn also learned Kesler continued to vote in Vigo County primary and general elections from 2010-2014, according to a news release from the state police in Greencastle.

Police said Kesler submitted himself to state police after a warrant was issued by a Vigo County court. He bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

The felonies are Class D, punishable by six months to three years in prison. The new level 6 felony statute does not apply to this case, because the violations were prior to the new levels of felony statutes, state police said.

State police also noted the isolated incident is not related to other voter investigations that may be ongoing in Indiana.