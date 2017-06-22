IRS investigating auto sales lots on east side

INDIAINAPOLIS (WISH) — IRS agents are investigating at least two auto sales lots on the city’s east side.

Scott Brown with IRS criminal investigations said Thursday that special agents are at the car lots with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers assisting the federal agency.

Investigators are at Bulls Auto Sales, 2302 E. Washington St., and Chicago Auto Sales, 2233 E. Washington St. The car lots are on Washington Street between State Avenue and Rural Street.

Brown said the IRS will provide additional information when it is available, but was unable to comment further on the investigation.