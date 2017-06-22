Kids, police engage at gang resistance camps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are getting a chance to engage with kids in Marion County during the G.R.E.A.T. camps.

The acronym stands for Gang Resistance Education and Training.

Last week, officers worked with elementary-aged kids. This week, their focus was on kids in middle school.

Kids participated in games and activities with an IMPD recruit officer. They also learned about decision making and goal setting.

Friday is the camp’s last day and they are spending it at King’s Island amusement park.