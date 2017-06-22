Mayor Joe Hogsett announces new city health initiative

Related Coverage State health dept. encourages people to test for prediabetes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city and the Indiana Minority Health Coalition will launch a diabetes prevention program targeted at city employees.

The “Change Your Lifestyle. Change Your Life” program hopes to encourage participants to make lifestyle changes that will prevent further development of diabetes. It hopes to increase awareness through informational sessions and free blood sugar screenings.

In Indiana, about 540,000 people have diabetes, and another 28,000 people have prediabetes.

“The health and well-being of the employees who serve our city is a top priority,” Hogsett said. “By offering information and tests without costs, the Indiana Minority Health Coalition is insuring that people receive the help and service they need.”

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition mission is to enhance the quality of life through education, advocacy and health care services for racial and ethnic minorities.

“Diabetes does not have to be your destiny, with minimal lifestyle changes; 150 minutes of exercise and different food choices you can ward off the onset of type 2 diabetes,” Vanessa Summers, project coordinator, said.