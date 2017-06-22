Kids discover woman’s body in Shank Creek; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating Thursday night after a body was found in a creek. The grisly discover made by two young girls.

Police say the girls found the body in Shank Creek near the 1800 block of Cruft Street, not too far from Keystone and Troy avenues.

Two people 24-Hour News 8 spoke with off-camera say they believe it is a relative of theirs, a 40-year-old woman from the Indianapolis area who’s been missing since last week.

A normal summer afternoon took a horrifying turn for 11-year-old Sohtil Murillo, who was playing in the creek behind her house with a friend.

“We were like talking, but I did not see the dead body, but she saw the dead body, and she scooted back. And then I saw the dead body. And my heart stopped for a second,” she recalled. “Then we ran back inside and told my grandma.”

Authorities blanketed the 1800 block of Cruft Street most of the afternoon as divers removed the body.

“At this point, it’s labeled a death investigation because we’re not sure what happened or what caused the individual’s death,” said Aaron Hamer, an IMPD officer who said police were called around 1 p.m.

While 24-Hour News 8 waits for details from the coroner, like an official identification of the body and a cause of death, a neighborhood is shaken by the constant sight of sirens.

“It’s scary to send them out three houses down and have to keep a constant eye on them,” said Leslie Garcia, who lives down the block. “I shouldn’t have to do that, especially at their age.”

Neighbors said they’ve seen a rise in violent crime. They believe it’s fueled by drugs.

“I’m seeing a lot of changes around here, and it’s not good changes,” said Larry Kraft, who said he’s lived in southeast Indianapolis all his life.

Kids are getting desensitized.

“When there was gun shootings, you don’t know if it’s fireworks or the guns. It’s kind of scary,” said Ceecee Garcia, the daughter of Leslie.

“There are always police coming, checking on us and stuff and checking on houses,” added her brother, Christian.

Both the Garcias and Kraft are ready to leave.

“There’s too much going on the street, I’d rather keep them away from it,” said Leslie Garcia, on the thought of moving.

“My fiancée is actually in Oregon right now, and we’re thinking about moving out there,” said Kraft. “This has really got me thinking now.”

There are trails by the creek where the body was found. Kids play there, but parents say even that area is no longer safe.

For Murillo though, Thursday afternoon by the creek is a time she wants to move past.

“Pretend like we never saw it,” she said.

If you have any information on this case, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.