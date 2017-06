SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The heat wave hitting California is being blamed for at least six deaths.

Two of those deaths happened in Santa Clara County and three were reported in Sacramento.

Now, father in Bakersfield has died and officials are blaming the heat.

The father died after running a race in 109-degree heat on Tuesday.

Benjamin Greene was a well-known criminal defense attorney in the area.

Witnesses say there was no medical staff at the race despite the hot temperatures.