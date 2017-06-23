7 Tips to Celebrate Life for Summer

Summer is the season to thrive on your overall wellness, and here to show Indy Style that when you achieve balanced wellness, you learn how to celebrate life, is lifestyle coach and author Marcello Pedalino, author of “Celebrate Life: How to live it up, discover fulfillment, and experience the joy you deserve“. Marcello shares lifestyle habits that are essential if you’d like to enjoy a happy and healthy existence.

1) Take Care of Yourself: If you can’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of the people who depend on you. The top leaders and most successful people in the world make fitness a priority. They know that mental fortitude, determination, and discipline are all positive side effects of being in the best shape of your life. Sleep, nutrition, and exercise are the foundation and a consistent implementation of all three are paramount if you want to be ready for whatever life throws your way.

2) Keep Good Company: You are who you surround yourself with. There are 2 groups. VIPs (Very Inspiring People) and VDPs (Very Draining People). Go out of your way to associate with VIPs that will inspire you, empower you, and bring out the best in you. Remove yourself from the company of VDPs, people that can come up with a problem for every solution. *This includes your online and social media interactions. You’ll be amazed how much more productive you will be with your time and how much more energy you’ll have.

3) Do What You Love: After you determine what it is that you’re passionate about, you’ll need to establish your definition of success. Find that sweet spot of doing what you love, earning “enough” money, and actually having enough time to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Money and status are both nice things to have, but one needs to remember that “success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.” For parents, consider this… if you think your kids want your money when you die, you’re wrong. They want your company while you’re alive and well. They want the memories to cherish when you do pass on.

4) Travel: Travel outside your zip code, travel outside your country, and most importantly- travel outside your comfort zone once in awhile. Go see how other people live and learn from their culture. You’ll learn things like “you can actually make half as much money but be twice as happy.”

5) Make a Difference: If you want to feel good about yourself, be good to other people. Do whatever you can, however you can, whenever you can. From cleaning up the neighborhood with your kids, to holding the door open for someone, to buying a cup of coffee for the person behind you, to raising money for your favorite cause, “paying it forward” is one of the easiest and most proactive ways to make a difference.

6) Let it Go: Regardless of how you got the wind knocked out of you, sometimes you need to move on. And make no mistake, this is very different than giving up or giving in. If you’re not happy with your current circumstances or if you’ve made legitimate attempts to rectify a situation but soon realize that you’re fighting an unwinnable war… it’s time to say “to heck with the cheese, let me out of the trap.” It won’t be easy, and it will probably hurt, but “letting it go” is sometimes the only way to move onwards and upwards in your life.

7) Evolve: Once you learn how to let it go, it’s time to survive and advance. You need to rebuild and reboot your life. When the dust settles, you will have reevaluate and refine everything. That’s the essence of growth and evolution. You might realize that living in a big house and driving a new car and buying a bunch of stuff that you really don’t need all have nothing to do with celebrating life. On the other hand, you might realize that your health, your family, and discovering what fulfillment means to you is the key to truly experiencing the joy you deserve.

​Marcello Pedalino // NYC

Marcello Pedalino is a three-time national DJ Entertainer of the Year and lifestyle consultant. He is the author of the inspirational book, “Celebrate Life: How to Live it Up, Discover Fulfillment, and Experience the Joy You Deserve.” As a lifestyle consultant, Pedalino advises individuals, groups, and organizations on how to enhance their current fitness, style, and overall wellness status. He is also the Executive Director of MMP Entertainment and Event Production, an event planning and event services company.