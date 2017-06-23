Another temporary American Girl store coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A temporary American Girl doll store will be returning to the city later this year, but there’s one twist from previous years.

The temporary store will be open from Aug. 5 to Jan. 28 at The Fashion Mall at Keystone. A temporary store previously opened at Castleton Square mall in 2016 and 2015. A “shop-in-shop” also opened inside the Toys R Us at Greenwood Park mall in 2016.

The 3,000-square foot store at The Fashion Mall will feature dolls, outfits and accessories for the popular toy line geared for children ages 3-12, said a news release from the company. Followers even have their own blog to keep up with American Girl news.

There was no word on other temporary stores in the Indianapolis area during the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The store will open 10 a.m. Aug. 5, with giveaways and a chance to win the 2017 Girl of the Year collection featuring the 18-inch Gabriela doll.