Block party highlights the best of Fall Creek Place

Celebrate what TRUE COMMUNITY is all about! Today on Indy Style, learn more about this year’s Fall Creek Block Party happening tonight, June 23, at the corner of Delaware and 22nd St. Chris Eley, Owner and Butcher, Goose the Market and Smoking Goose, tells us more, along with Tamika Catchings and Joi DeFranz, Tea’s Me, and Craig Mariutto, Owner, Shoefly Public House.

Fall Creek Block Party



Tonight, 2206 N Talbott St, 5-9 p.m.

– 10+ local businesses exhibiting + neighborhood restaurants’ serving food & drink

– Goose’s mobile smoking trailer will be fired up and serving: Porcini Tea Brined Chicken Wings, spare ribs + veal brats & hot links Chris will demo on air

– Goose the Market celebrating 10th anniversary in the neighborhood

– Event celebrates true community: appreciation for residents’ support of local businesses, neighbors, guests

To learn more, visit:

– goosethemarket.com

– Twitter, Facebook, Instagram: @goosethemarket

– Facebook event: Fall Creek Block Party: https://www.facebook.com/events/1303562803092060/

To learn more, visit www.fallcreekplace.com.