INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be a night out for you and your pets and it will be for a good cause.

The 2017 Canine Catwalk takes place Saturday night at the Grand Hall at the fairgrounds.

$50 gets you and your dog entered into the Doggy Fashion Show.

The event will include music, food and a cash bar.

Boomer TV & Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler will emcee the event.

