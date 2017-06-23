Comedian Kyle Ayers to perform at Crackers Comedy

If you’re heading out tonight or this weekend, stop by Crackers Comedy for a good laugh with Comedian Kyle Ayers!

Kyle Ayers at Crackers Comedy Club

Tonight & Tomorrow, Downtown, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Kyle Ayers is a comedian, writer, actor, and all of that sort, living in New York City, by way of his hometown near Kansas City, Missouri. He brings his satirical look at growing up in the small town to the big city, with a unique viewpoint on his generation, our childhoods, and daily life. He was featured as a New Face in the illustrious 2015 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, where Time Out New York heralded him as a “breakout star,” saying that “Rural Missouri may have imbued the First Comes Love creator with an aw-shucks demeanor… but he has a progressive conviction praised by the likes of Brian Posehn and Canadian SiriusXM’s The Todd Shapiro Show.” He will be featured on the upcoming season of “Uproarious” on Fuse. He has also performed in the New York Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and the Laughing Devil Comedy Festival. Kyle has been featured in the New York Times, Time Out NY, Village Voice, and more.

Kyle has contributed to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS and past roasts on Comedy Central. He’s written / writes for CBS and its Untitled Sports Show, the New York Times, the Huffington Post, BBC, Wired, Post Grad Problems, Buzzfeed, Yahoo’s front page, and more. He also writes for the satirical sports website Korked Bats. He was the tweeter behind the internet sensation #roofbreakup, where he stumbled upon a couple breaking up on his roof in Brooklyn, and the entire world joined in. #roofbreakup was viewed over 10 MILLION times worldwide, appeared on NPR, BBC, Yahoo, Buzzfeed (2+ million views), and was even reenacted by Jerry Springer. He also founded, constructed and runs the heralded underground sketch-acting-theater production-weirdness comedy show, “First Comes Love,“ where comedians and actors act out anonymously written adult film scripts from actual aspiring adult film writers, solicited via Craiglist. The show consistently draws crowds larger than its venue, and performs under various themes, such as “Mad Men adult film scene night.”

To learn more, visit:

www.crackerscomedy.com

www.kyleayers.com