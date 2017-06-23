Day care employee pleads guilty to improper child supervision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced Friday for failing to properly supervise children after a baby at the child care center where she worked was injured by another child.

Brandi Bonner, who was 23 when charged in mid-Decemeber, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and was sentenced to three years in Community Corrections, court records said. When charged, she was an employee at a child day care facility.

Prosecutors said a 1-year-old girl was seriously hurt Oct. 1, 2016, due to a lack of caretakers at the Live, Laugh, Love and Learn child day care, 6751 E. 38th St. The facility’s director, Ashley James, 30, had knowingly left eight children in the care of Bonner, violating Indiana law on caregiver-to-child ratios, according to court documents.

James is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. July 20 on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Prosecutors said video showed an 11-year-old boy strangling and beating up the baby with a wooden paddle. She had a swollen lip, bruising to her cheeks and deep cuts to her back, court documents say. Bonner allegedly saw the girl get injured but continued to leave the two children together.

The facility was cited once in January 2016 and again in November for improper child-staff ratios.