Fall Creek Place business owners to hold block party Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of businesses that make up the newly formed Fall Creek Business Collective will have the first Fall Creek Block Party Friday.

The block party will be at 22nd and Talbott streets from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tamika Catchings, former Indiana Fever star and owner of Tea’s Me, will be there. Her Catch the Stars Foundation will have a Kids Zone for activities for kids. There will be live music.

Several businesses will be serving food and drinks for purchase, but admission to the block party is free.

The goal of the block party is to bring the neighborhood businesses and residents together for a night of fun.

For more information, including weather plans, click here.