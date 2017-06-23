Indy Mega-Adoption Event happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth annual Indy Mega-Adoption Event is set to kick off Saturday at noon. The two-day event is the largest of the kind in Indiana and helps to play a big role in making more room at local animal shelters.

There are more than 1,000 dogs and cats from about 25 animal shelters in the area that will be part of the adoption event.

All the dogs and cats involved in the event have been spayed and neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

The adoption fee is $30. Since the event started in 2014, it has helped close to 5,000 animals get adopted. To learn more, click here.

The event will be Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.