NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Due to flooding at Klipsch Music Center, Tuesday night’s Nickelback concert is being postponed.

Klipsch made the announcement in a tweet.

UPDATE:

Due to flooding around the venue, tonight’s @Nickelback concert is being postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, August 15, 2017. pic.twitter.com/kXP7r4gSkw — Klipsch Music Center (@KMClivenation) June 23, 2017

The show was rescheduled for Aug. 15. Tickets dated for Tuesday’s show will be honored at the Aug. 15 performance.