Marion County inmate dies following apparent seizure, authorities say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man being held at the Marion County Jail has died after what authorities call an apparent seizure.

Authorities at the jail found 37-year-old Larry Chambers having what they say appeared to be a seizure inside a cell in Central Receiving on Thursday around 4:51 pm. Emergency medical services declared him dead at 5:38 p.m.

Chambers had been held since Wednesday on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.

According to a release from Marion County Jail, a follow-up death investigation is underway involving the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Marion County Coroner’s Office and Marion County Forensic Services Agency.