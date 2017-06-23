One person stabbed outside of downtown bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was stabbed outside of a downtown bar.

Dispatchers with IMPD confirmed that one person was stabbed outside of Coaches Tavern on South Pennsylvania Street around 3 a.m. That’s near the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Maryland Street.

One person has been sent to the hospital as a result and is in critical condition.

Evidence markers could be seen on the patio section of the bar.

There is not a suspect in custody and no description of a suspect has been provided.