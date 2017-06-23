Police seek help in ‘quick change’ theft at Westfield Kroger

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Police Department is seeking help in identifying two people in reference to a theft.

Police called the theft a “quick change” incident that occurred about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Kroger grocery, 150 W. 161st St.

Surveillance cameras caught photos of both individuals. They were described as males, from age 25-35, from 5-foot-8 to 6-2, from 180-230 pounds and wearing a white tank top. One of the men had a white head covering.

If you are able to provide information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3200.