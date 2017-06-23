Scott Dixon superfan talks about meeting her favorite driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young fan of IndyCar driver Scott Dixon got to meet her hero after writing a letter following his crash at the Indianapolis 500.

9-year-old Lucy Heslin of Indianapolis was surprised when Dixon showed up in her driveway on Wednesday.

“It’s very nice to meet you,” Dixon said at the meeting. “I wanted to thank you very much for the lovely letter.”

Lucy said she cried when she saw Dixon crash during the Indianapolis 500. She then wrote a letter to IndyCar’s safety team to thank them for keeping Dixon safe.

Dixon surprised Lucy with some gifts as a “thank you” for the letter.

Lucy and her mom stopped by WISH-TV’s Daybreak to talk about the special moment.