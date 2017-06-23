Some charges dropped against sports doctor formerly with Indy-based USA Gymnastics

FILE - This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo provided by the Michigan Attorney General's office shows Larry Nassar. Michigan State University fired Nassar, who regularly saw female athletes, especially gymnasts at his clinic at Michigan State last September after allegations of sexual assault by Nassar surfaced. The school also is dealing with a separate sexual assault complaint against three football players who have been kicked out of campus housing. (Michigan Attorney General's office via AP, File)

MASON, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped some charges against a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting young gymnasts.

The move came Friday at a crucial hearing for Larry Nassar. It drops the number of alleged victims to six instead of seven. Nassar is charged with using his hands to molest them when they saw him for various injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Nassar to trial. Prosecutors are playing a video of a police interview with him last summer.

Nassar also is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls.

Nassar was a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

