The Film Yap reviews the newest Transformers movie and other movies hitting theaters this weekend

Here with the latest news in the film world is The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd!

Transformers: The Last Knight

Michael Bay goes for five, with Optimus Prime gone missing and Mark Wahlberg missing the credibility he earned with “The Fighter.”

The Hero

Perpetual supporting actor Sam Elliott gets a chance in the limelight playing a sort-of version of himself, an aging cowboy actor facing a crossroads, and his own mortality.”

Band Aid

Triple threat Zoe Lister-Jones writes, directs and stars in this funny and insightful romantic dramedy about a married couple that tries to resolve their differences by playing out their arguments in rock ‘n’ roll songs.”

Beatriz at Dinner

Salma Hayek and John Lithgow star in this dark comedy about a holistic medicine practitioner whose car breaks down and finds herself at a client’s swanky dinner party experiencing extreme culture clash.”

The LEGO Batman Movie

The breakout character gets his own animated flick. Fun, fast-paced, boingy, perfectly pitched to the under-10 crowd. Stream It.”

To learn more, visit www.thefilmyap.com.