Crews rescue 5 stranded in White River

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crewshave completed a water rescue of five people at the White River.

Saturday around 2:45 p.m., crews responded to a call of people and a possible kayak in White River near Meridian Street, across from Holliday Park.

Teams from Indianapolis Fire Department, assisted by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are attempting to rescue the people, located in various parts of the river.

24-Hour News 8 photojournalist Shawn Pierce was already at Holliday Park and helped one of the stranded women out of the water.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene. 24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman tweeted this from the water rescue:

DEVELOPING: five people stuck on white river needing rescue. IFD says 1 is unaccounted for right now. #indynews pic.twitter.com/UGXoSEkWqV — Eric Feldman (@EricSFeldman) June 24, 2017

Our team at the scene also spotted a couple of the stranded people in the process of rescue by IFD:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.