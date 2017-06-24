58-year-old man dies in single-car crash on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A single-car crash in Fountain Square has left one man dead.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash with injury at the intersection of South State Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue around 5:48 p.m. Saturday.

According to officers at the scene, it’s not yet clear whether the 58-year-old white man died before or after running up onto a sidewalk and crashing into a utility pole.

Authorities say the results of an autopsy could provide answers to how exactly the crash occurred.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.