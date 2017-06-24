Benefit to be held for Shelbyville Middle School student who has been battling cancer

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A benefit will be held Sunday for a Shelbyville Middle School who has been battling cancer.

The benefit will be held for Kory Stewart, an 8th grade student. Kory was diagnosed with leukemia in November. He has recently learned he is in remission and will soon have a stem cell transplant.

The benefit will take place at the Eagles Lodge at 20 E. Franklin Street in Shelbyville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be music, food, raffles and a silent auction. Admission is $10.

In December, five Shelbyville Middle School administrators camped out on the roof to raise money and blood drives have been held in Kory’s honor.