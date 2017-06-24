Chef Wendell: The benefits of cauliflower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 400 B.C. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, advised, “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.” Research indicates cancer and many of today’s chronic diseases are indeed avoidable through food and lifestyle choices. The CDC suggest regularly consuming colorful, garden-fresh produce is the key to a disease-free life.

1st Segment: Food is medicine and cauliflower health benefits information sources. A vitamin pill on a plate. All about cauliflower and sulforaphane. Prepping the Cauliflower for salad.

2nd Segment: Assemble recipe highlighting the nutrient / vitamin content of each ingredient. How combining cauliflower with turmeric in this recipe may help prevent and treat prostate cancer and many of today’s “largely preventable” diseases.

Disease is preventable. The American Cancer Society admits more than 2/3 of cancers can be prevented with diet and lifestyle modification.

CDC: chronic diseases are also the most preventable. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2014, May 09). Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2014, May 09). Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Vitamin C, K, FIBER, and folate.

Cauliflower contains sulforaphane shown to kill cancer stem cells. http://naturalsociety.com/cauliflower-treats-prevents-various-cancers-sulforaphanes/

Sulforaphane sul·fo·raph·ane

Sulforaphane-containing foods may treat brain degenerative disorders and age-related memory decline.

Cruciferous cauliflower may be able to treat many forms of cancer.

Cauliflower is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich, and may boost both heart and brain health.

Supports healthy digestion and detoxification. Fiber.

Combining cauliflower with turmeric may help prevent and treat prostate cancer.

Thai Cauliflower Rice Salad with Mango

2 1/5 brimming cups cauliflower florets, about ½ head

1 cup raw kale or arugula, cut into thin ribbons

1 green apple, diced (do not peel)

½ large cucumber, diced (do not peel)

½ cup diced carrots (do not peel)

½ cup red pepper, diced

½ cup unsalted peanuts, roughly chopped

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems

1 serrano chili, Thai chili or jalapeno, thinly sliced

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 limes, juiced

1½ Tbsp. avocado oil

2 tsp. toasted sesame seed oil

1 tsp. finely grated fresh ginger

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. finely minced garlic

Himalayan salt to taste

Garnish – extra mint, cilantro, green onion, lime wedges, and chopped peanuts

Serve with slices of fresh Mango

Remember to:

Wash produce well.

Place cauliflower florets into the bowl of a food processor fitted with the chopping blade. Pulse until it finely chopped and transfer to a large bowl. Add apple, cucumber, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, herbs, and chile. Toss to combine.

In a bowl, whisk the lime juice, turmeric, avocado and toasted sesame seed oil, ginger, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Pour over the vegetables. Toss to coat.

Garnish with chopped green onions, more mint, cilantro, peanuts, and lime wedges.