Couple raises money for adoption, helps widow of Butler star

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana couple needs thousands of dollars to adopt a child.

They hope to raise some of the funds by helping a widow in need.

John and Amy Riley need about $25,000 to adopt a baby boy from Ethiopia.

The couple is going through a fundraising project called Both Hands — one hand for an orphan and the other for a widow.

They can raise money for their adoption by getting financial sponsors to support a service project for a widow.

On Saturday, the couple helped Samantha Smith — her husband Andrew was a Butler basketball star who died in January of 2016 after battling cancer.

Already John and Amy have raised $2,200.

“We are really grateful for that. It is a great start for our fundraiser; we are hoping to get the call anytime. Our goal is to bring him home in a month or two.” said Amy Riley.

The Rileys say they feel humbled to have the chance to serve Samantha Smith.