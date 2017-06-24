Mega-Adoption events offers 1,000 pets who need homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a thousand dogs and cats are looking for a home at the Mega-Adoption event this weekend.

The annual event is at the South Pavilion at the State Fairgrounds.

Each animal costs only $30. The animals come from 25 area shelters, and you can take home a pet in just minutes.

If you didn’t get out there Saturday, you can stop by Sunday — the event runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is free — but parking at the fairgrounds costs $5.

There’s another adoption event scheduled for October.